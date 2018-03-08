Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Scientist 'B' Post

Online registration for BIS Scientist B recruitment will begin on 16 March 2018. The last date for submission of online application is 2 April 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: March 08, 2018 13:36 IST
33 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Scientist 'B' Post

BIS Recruitment 2018 For Scientist B Post

New Delhi:  Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will recruit engineering graduates for Scientist B post. Candidates with Master's degree in Microbiology are also eligible to apply. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 16 March 2018. 'These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs. 79,929,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can submit their application from the above mentioned date. The last date for submission of online application is 2 April 2018.

Applicants should note that in order to be eligible for the post, candidates need to have 60% aggregate marks in the concerned discipline. Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group.

Exam Details
The exam will be held on 15 April 2018 and candidates who qualify the same will appear for interview.

Vacancy Details
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering): 31 posts
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering): 10 posts
Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 posts
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering): 10 posts
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering): 17 posts
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering): 12 posts
Scientist B (Food Technology): 5 posts
Scientist B (Microbiology): 13 posts
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science): 3 posts

Comments
Close [X]
How to Apply
Candidates shall have to submit online applications along with fee of Rs 750 (No fees for SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities and women candidates).

Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

Trending

Bureau of Indian Standardsrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chandrababu NaiduKamal HaasanDawood IbrahimRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................