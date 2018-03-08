Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Scientist 'B' Post Online registration for BIS Scientist B recruitment will begin on 16 March 2018. The last date for submission of online application is 2 April 2018.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT BIS Recruitment 2018 For Scientist B Post New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will recruit engineering graduates for Scientist B post. Candidates with Master's degree in Microbiology are also eligible to apply. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 16 March 2018. 'These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs. 79,929,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can submit their application from the above mentioned date. The last date for submission of online application is 2 April 2018.



Applicants should note that in order to be eligible for the post, candidates need to have 60% aggregate marks in the concerned discipline. Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group.



Exam Details

The exam will be held on 15 April 2018 and candidates who qualify the same will appear for interview.



Vacancy Details

Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering): 31 posts

Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering): 10 posts

Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 posts

Scientist B (Electrical Engineering): 10 posts

Scientist B (Electronics Engineering): 17 posts

Scientist B (Chemical Engineering): 12 posts

Scientist B (Food Technology): 5 posts

Scientist B (Microbiology): 13 posts

Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science): 3 posts



How to Apply

Candidates shall have to submit online applications along with fee of Rs 750 (No fees for SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities and women candidates).



Click here for more



Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will recruit engineering graduates for Scientist B post. Candidates with Master's degree in Microbiology are also eligible to apply. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on 16 March 2018. 'These posts are in the Pay Level 10 as per the Seventh Central Pay Commission plus allowances as applicable. The indicative gross salary as on date at New Delhi will be Rs. 79,929,' reads the official notification. Interested candidates can submit their application from the above mentioned date. The last date for submission of online application is 2 April 2018.Applicants should note that in order to be eligible for the post, candidates need to have 60% aggregate marks in the concerned discipline. Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group.The exam will be held on 15 April 2018 and candidates who qualify the same will appear for interview.Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering): 31 postsScientist B (Metallurgical Engineering): 10 postsScientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 postsScientist B (Electrical Engineering): 10 postsScientist B (Electronics Engineering): 17 postsScientist B (Chemical Engineering): 12 postsScientist B (Food Technology): 5 postsScientist B (Microbiology): 13 postsScientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science): 3 postsCandidates shall have to submit online applications along with fee of Rs 750 (No fees for SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities and women candidates).Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News