Bureau Of Indian Standards (BIS) To Recruit Engineering Graduates For Scientist 'B' Post

Applicants should note that in order to be eligible for the post, candidates need to have 60% aggregate marks in the concerned discipline. Applicants must be in 21-30 years of age group.
Exam Details
The exam will be held on 15 April 2018 and candidates who qualify the same will appear for interview.
Vacancy Details
Scientist B (Mechanical Engineering): 31 posts
Scientist B (Metallurgical Engineering): 10 posts
Scientist B (Civil Engineering): 8 posts
Scientist B (Electrical Engineering): 10 posts
Scientist B (Electronics Engineering): 17 posts
Scientist B (Chemical Engineering): 12 posts
Scientist B (Food Technology): 5 posts
Scientist B (Microbiology): 13 posts
Scientist B (Textile Engineering and Fibre Science): 3 posts
Comments
Candidates shall have to submit online applications along with fee of Rs 750 (No fees for SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ persons with benchmark disabilities and women candidates).
