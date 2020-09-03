Bihar STET Begins On September 9: Know Exam Day Rules

Bihar STET will be held from September 9 to September 21.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) from September 9 to September 21. The STET admit cards have been released today. Candidates can download it from the www.bsebstet2019.in and http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This exam was notified in 2019 and the exam which has been scheduled from September 9 is the re-exam of it.

Bihar STET 2019 Mock Test Links

The BSEB board has released the exam day rules for the candidates to follow of which there are certain guidelines which have been specifically set to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Bihar STET 2019 Exam Day Rules

The exam will be held in three shifts: 8 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 2.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Candidates have been asked to report at the exam 1 hour before the examination time

The exam centre gate will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam, the board has said.

The board has asked the candidates to locate their exam centres at least a day before the exam, so as to avoid inconvenience on the exam day

Candidates can't wear shoes, socks and watches to the exam, the Board has said.

Candidates have to carry photo ID card to the exam

This is a computer based test and candidates will be provided username and password at the exam centre. Candidates have to log in to the system using the username and password and start the exam.

Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

Candidates should wear masks to the exam and should carry hand sanitiser.

The temperature of the candidates will be measured the centre.

Candidates with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to sit for the exam, the Board has said.

