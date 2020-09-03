Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 Admit Card Released

BSEB has released STET admit card today.

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held from September 9 to September 21. Admit cards for the exam have been released. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the STET admit card using their application number and date of birth. This is the re-exam of the STET notified in 2019.

Download BSEB STET Admit Card

The exam will be conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at Patna, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gaya, Chhapra, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Purnea districts in three shifts.

The Board has asked candidates to report 1 hour before the exam time. Gates will be closed 30 minutes before the examination time and no candidates will be allowed inside the exam hall.

Candidates have been asked to wear masks to exam centres and carry a hand sanitiser with them. They can also carry a water bottle with them.

Candidates having COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to appear for the exam, the Board has said.

Since this is a computer based test, candidates will be given their username and password at the exam centre. After logging in to the portal with the credentials given at the centre, candidates will be able to start the test.

