Bihar Board Offers Free Coaching For JEE, Medical Entrance Exams, Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is inviting applications for its free non-residential coaching programme for students preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The two-year coaching initiative, to be conducted from 2026 to 2028, will be available across nine divisional districts, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Munger.

The programme will offer specialised teaching by expert faculty who have previously worked with reputed coaching institutes. Students selected for the scheme will receive study material, doubt-clearing sessions, and access to AC classrooms equipped with digital boards. Each student will also get a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for two years.

Separate batches of 50 boys and 50 girls will be formed for focused preparation for JEE and NEET. Applicants will be allotted coaching centres based on merit, and classes will be held at designated government schools in each district.

Students appearing in the Class 10 annual examination of 2026 under BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognised board, and who wish to take admission in BSEB-affiliated +2 schools, are eligible to apply.

The last date to submit applications is November 30, 2025. Interested students can register online through the official portal at coaching.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board has not yet released the datesheet for the Class 12 examinations of 2026. However, following the trends of past years, the exams are likely to start within the first half of February 2026. Once released, the official schedule will be available on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) website, detailing subject-wise exam dates, timings of each shift, and essential guidelines for candidates.