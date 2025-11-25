Bihar STET Exam 2025: Answer Key Released, Download Link Here

Bihar STET Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 answer key download link for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key till November 27, 2025 on the official website of the board - bsebstet.org. To raise objections, candidates must login on the link provided on the website.

Candidates are required to score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC) and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to qualify the STET examination and become a teacher for their life.

Download Link - "Bihar STET Answer Key Download Link 2025".

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections?

Candidaes can raise objections against the answer key for wrong answers. The objections will be reviewed by the committee. They can raise objections by clicking on "Click here for Objection STET 2025" link and paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question.

The BSEB STET 2025 examination was held from October 14 to November 16, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode comprising two papers- Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) for candidates wishing to become either a Secondary level teacher or Higher Secondary level teacher.The test comprised multiple-choice questions with no negative marking applicable.