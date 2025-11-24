Advertisement

Bihar STET Exam 2025: Answer Key, Response Sheet Available From 12 PM, Direct Link Here

Bihar BSEB STET 2025: The answer key along with response sheet for the Bihar STET exam will be available for download from today till November 27, 2025.

Bihar STET 2025: They can raise objections by clicking on

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Admit Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 answer key and response sheet download link for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to review and download both starting 12 pm today, November 24, 2025 till November 27, 2025 on the official website of the board - bsebstet.org.

BSEB STET Download Link - "Bihar STET Answer Key, Response Sheet Download Link 2025".

Bihar BSEB STET 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website bsebstet.org.
  • On the homepage, click on STET Answer Key, Response Sheet link.
  • The answer key and response sheet for both paper 1 and paper 2 will be downloaded.
  • Save them for future reference.

BSEB STET Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objections?

Candidaes who found any answer to be incorrect in the answer key can apply for objections which will be reviewed by the committee. They can raise objections by clicking on "Click here for Objection STET 2025" link and paying a fee of Rs. 50 per question.

Candidates must score 50 per cent (General category), 45.5 per cent (BC), 42.5 per cent (EBC) and 40 per cent (SC/ST, PwBd) to qualify the STET examination and become a teacher for their life

The BSEB STET 2025 examination was held from October 14 to November 16, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode comprising two papers- Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) for candidates wishing to become either a Secondary level teacher or Higher Secondary level teacher.The test comprised multiple-choice questions with no negative marking applicable. 

