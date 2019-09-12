Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 Application Ends Next Week

Bihar State Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 application process will end next week

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the online application process for State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 and Physical Education and Health Instructor Ability Test (PEHIT) 2019. The application window is short and hence eligible candidates are advised to complete application process soon. The last date to apply for Bihar STET is next week, i.e. September 18, 2019.

The Board has announced 25,270 posts for Secondary School (classes 9 and 10) Teacher, and 12,065 posts for Higher Secondary School (classes 11 and 12) Teacher.

STET will be conducted for two papers. Paper I will be conducted for selection of Secondary School Teachers and Paper II will be conducted for selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers.

To be eligible for Paper I, a candidate must have a graduation degree in a relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized institute. For paper II, applicant must have a post-graduation degree in a relevant subject along with B.Ed.

Minimum qualifying marks in the STET is 50 per cent for general category candidates and 45 per cent for reserved category candidates. The Bihar STET scores will be valid for seven years in which time a candidate can apply for teacher recruitment with the Bihar government on the basis of their STET score.

For PEHIT 2019, an applicant must be matric or 10th passed and should have a certificate/ diploma/ degree in Physical Education form a recognized institute. For Physical Education Instructor selection, the exam will have 50 General Knowledge questions and 50 subject-specific questions. The exam will be of 2 hours duration.

