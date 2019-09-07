Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test Notification Expected Soon

BSTET 2019: Bihar Board expected to begin application process for BSTET soon

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will conduct Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) on November 7, 2019. The schedule and other details for the exam will be released soon on the board's official website.

The Board Chairman, Anand Kumar, told Hindustan that the physical education, health instructor teacher exam will be conducted in November. He also said that vacancies have also been released in different schools of the state. As per some reports, for 9th and 10th class, there are 25,270 vacancies and for 10th and 8th class, 12,065 vacancies are released.

BSEB will conduct the selection process in two-stages - written exam, and physical fitness test. The total marks allotted to selection process is 150 marks out of which 100 marks is for written exam and 50 marks is for physical fitness test.

An official announcement for the recruitment is awaited from the board's side.

When the recruitment is confirmed, the online application link will be activated on the BSEB website. As per reports, the application process should start in the coming week.

