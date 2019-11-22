879 Qualify Against 902 Forest Guard Vacancies In Bihar

Bihar Forest Guard recruitment 2019 final result released on official website

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the final result for Forest Guard recruitment. The result is available on the Board's official website. Apart from the selection of candidates who participated in the selection process, the Board has also released category-wise cut off marks.

CSBC had announced 902 Forest Guard vacancies in January this year. 3,11,425 candidates appeared in the preliminary round of written test, out of which 1804 candidates, double the number of vacancies available, were called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and document verification process.

CSBC, after completing the selection process, has shortlisted 879 candidates for empanelment.

Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Final Result Here

Category-wise 451 candidates have been selected in the unreserved category, 145 candidates have been selected in the Scheduled Caste category, 9 candidates have been selected in the Scheduled tribe category, 162 candidates have been selected in the Backward Class category, and 108 candidates have been selected in the Other Backward Classes category. 4 candidates have been selected as against the 27 vacancies advertised specifically for women from BC categories.

The roll numbers of the candidates who have been included in the final merit list is available here.

Selected candidates will need to report to the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department with original documents. Further information in this regard will be released by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change department.

