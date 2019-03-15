BPSC Announces Assistant Engineer PrelimS Exam Result

BPSC has announced Assistant Engineer prelims exam result

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for advertisement numbers 03/2017 and 04/2017. The result has been released for both Civil and Mechanical branches. The preliminary examination was conducted on September 16, 2018 at examination centres in Patna. 9252 candidates appeared in the exam for Mechanical Engineer vacancies and 2068 candidates appeared in the exam for Civil Engineer vacancies.

Total 1188 candidates have qualified for the main examination for Mechanical Engineer vacancies and 72 candidates have qualified for the Civil Engineer vacancies.

BPSC Announces Civil, Electrical Engineer Vacancies; Application From March 19

Candidates should not confuse this result with the result released earlier which was for the Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam under advertisement number 02/2017.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for BPSC: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page. Make sure to click on the correct link for Mechanical/Civil result.

Step three: A pdf document will open. Download the result pdf.

Step four: Search your roll number in the pdf.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Result For Mechanical: Direct Link

BPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Result For Civil: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to read the result pdf carefully. It also contains the cut off marks and the list of candidates who have been declared ineligible for recruitment on account of the lower/upper age limit.

BPSC has also released the final answer key for the Assistant Engineer Preliminary exam. Candidates can also download the final answer key from the commission's website.

The marksheet for the candidates who appeared in this exam will be released shortly by the commission. The commission will also release the schedule for Assistant Engineer Main examination soon.

