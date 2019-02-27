BPSC extends registration date for assistant engineer main examination again

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again extended the last date to register for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main examination. The revised last date to register for the main examination is tomorrow, i.e. February 28, 2019. The previous last date to complete the registration process was February 20, 2019.

Now, as per the revised schedule, candidates will be able to pay examination fee from February 27, 2019 till march 2, 2019. The link to fill application forms will be activated after 11:00 am on the next day of paying application fee. The link to fill application form will be active from March 3, 2019 to March 5, 2019.

After completing the application process, candidates will have to send the hard copy of the application form along with required documents to the Commission's office. The last date for the hard copy of the application form to reach Commission's office remains as before, that is March 13, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also released the examination schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Main Examination. The exams will begin on March 27, 2019 and conclude of March 31, 2019.

Through this recruitment, BPSC will fill 1284 Assistant Engineer vacancies.

Candidates who have qualified in the Assistant Engineer Preliminary Exam should complete the registration process immediately.

