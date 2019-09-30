Assam To Release Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card Soon; Exam In October

Assam TET 2019 admit card will be released on the SEBA website

Assam TET admit card will be released soon. According to the official notice released by the Department of Education, Assam, the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility test (TET) will be released today. The Assam TET admit card will be released on the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) website. Candidates would need their registration number and password to download their TET admit card. The Assam TET 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019.

There will be two papers in the exam - Paper 1 will be for Lower primary level and Paper 2 will be for Upper Primary Level. There will be 150 questions in both papers to be solved in 150 minutes or 2 and half hours.

Each question will carry one mark and there is no provision of negative marking. The medium of question paper will be Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

A candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/ OBC/ MOBC/ PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

The validity of the Mark sheet cum Certificate of Assam TET shall be for seven years from the date of issue of the certificate.

