Assam government allows recruitment and entrance tests

The Assam government on Tuesday allowed the recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education to be conducted with certain conditions. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued an order stating that recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education are permitted across the state with strict adherence to maintenance of coronavirus protocols, including observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by all concerned.

The examinations should be conducted with 50 per cent of the seating capacity in the examination hall or 50 candidates whichever is lower, the order signed by ASDMA Chief Executive Officer G D Tripathi said.

Also, not more than 200 candidates should be allowed to take examination at any centre in a shift.

Candidates appearing in the examinations will be exempted from the restrictions on movement during curfew hours, inter-district movement, odd-even formula of vehicular movement in urban areas on production of valid admit card.

ASDMA on July 6 had issued directives for the containment of COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas across the state until further orders which stipulates no meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces.

The decision to allow recruitment and entrance examinations was taken following requests received from various departments, organisations and agencies from across the state on offline mode for the greater interest of the candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)