Assam Flood: Combined Competitive Main Exam Deferred

Assam CCE Main 2018 Exam Date Update

The Assam Public Service Commission has postponed the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018. The exam was scheduled to commence on July 22, however considering the devastating flood situation in the state, the Commission has rescheduled the exam, 11 days ahead. As per the revised exam schedule, Assam Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 will begin on August 2. "But due to the prevailing situation created by the unprecedented flood, there is likelihood that a section of the candidates would be deprived of the opportunity of sitting in the examination which will render the competition incomplete and not fair," reads the press notice released by the Commission on July 17.

"The scheduled examination of the CCE (Main), 2018 to be held from 22/7/2019 stands postponed to commence from 2/8/2019. The subjects will remain same on the dates from 2/8/2019 to 9/8/2019 and on 13/8/2019," reads the notice released by the Commission.

"The revised programme will be notified soon," it said.

As per the notice, the Commission will release a new exam date sheet for the subjects scheduled for July 22 to July 31. The date sheet will remain the same from August 2 onwards.

The exam will be held in Guwahati only. The main exam comprises written test and interview. The exam carries a total of 1600 marks out of which 200 marks are for interview.

A total of 165 posts will be filled through this exam, out of which 47 posts are reserved for women. The exam was notified in May 2018. Upon selection candidates will be appointed to posts in Assam Civil Service, Assam Land &Revenue Service and Assam Police Service. Other posts included in this recruitment exam are Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise.

Assam received 95 per cent more rain than normal on July 13 and 127 percent more on July 14. The excess rainfall spiked sharply by 224 per cent on July 15. The flood has claimed 50 lives so far in Assam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.