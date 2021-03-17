Army Recruitment Rally In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh From May 16, Registration Begins

A common entrance exam will also be held. Details of the exam will be announced at the rally site.

The Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at Bhramananda Reddy (B R) Stadium, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh from May 16 to May 30 for selection of candidates in Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant/Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk & Store Keeper Technical, and Soldier Tradesman categories. Candidates from Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, Cuddapah, Nellore, and Chittoor districts are eligible to participate in the rally.

Apply Online

Registration forms are available on the official website of Join Indian Army. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before April 30.

"Admit cards will be issued online after 01 May 2021. Candidates are requested to bring their admit card, application & documents mentioned in the admit card at the rally site. Date and time of reporting at rally site will be mentioned on admit card," the Indian Army has said in the rally notification.

Primary medical examination will be carried out with effect from May 17 onwards at the rally site, the army has said.

Class 8th pass, 10th pass, and 10+2 pass candidates can apply for the rally. Education certificates issued by education boards affiliated to or listed by state or union territories, AICTE, CBSE and NIOS only will be considered.

A common entrance exam will also be held. Details of the exam will be announced at the rally site.

Click here for more Jobs News