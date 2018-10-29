Army Recruitment Rally At Pithoragarh On December 24-29

Army Recruitment Rally For Pithoragarh, Champawat On December 24-29

Army Recruiting Office Pithoragarh will conduct the recruitment rally from December 24 to December 29, 2018. The recruitment drive will be held at General BC Joshi Army Public School Pithoragarh. Online registration has already begun and Indian Army aspirants can apply till December 8, 2018. The recruitment drive will be for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation), Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical/ Inventory Management Soldier Tradesman (Chef, Steward, Washer man, Dresser, Painter & Decorator, Tailor, Support Staff (Equipment Repairer) and Soldier Pharma.

Candidates must have obtained the qualifying degree from Education Boards affiliated to / listed by COBSE, AICTE, CBSE and NIOS only.

There will be a common entrance examination, abbreviated as CEE, for those candidates who will be declared medically fit. 'Location, Date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit card for CEE for the Review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist / specialists at Military Hospital Pithoragarh / Military Hospital Bareilly,' reads the official statement from Army Recruiting Office Pithoragarh.

