Indian Army 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course 41: Registration Begins

For the grant of Permanent Commission through 10+2 technical entry scheme course, Indian Army seeks applications from 10+2 pass unmarried male candidates. The course will commence from July, 2019. Candidates should be in the age group of 16.5 years to 19.5 years. Applicants should note that a minimum of 70% aggregate in the qualifying exam (including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) is a must to apply for the course. As of now, 90 vacancies have been announced for the course. Upon selection, cadets shall have to complete 4 years of the courses after which they will be granted Permanent Commission in the rank of Lt.

The training period will be of 5 years which includes basic military training of 1 year, technical training of 4 years. The technical training will comprise of pre-commission training and post commission training; the trainings will be held at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad.

Candidates shall have to apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in. During the SSB interview, candidates should carry class 10th pass certificate and marksheet, class 12th pass certificate and marksheet and ID proof, all in originals along with the printout of the application form.

SSB interview will begin in January, 2019.

Meanwhile for Technical Graduate Course (TGC 2019), online registration will begin tomorrow.

