Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board To Release Admit Cards Next Week

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will release the admit cards next week for the exam scheduled on September 27. The admit cards will be available on August 24 at the website of the board. However, on the exam date the board has said that this has been tentatively fixed. "COVID-19 norms of social distancing etc would be strictly observed. The final decision regarding holding of the examination will be taken based on COVID-19 situation prevalent at that time," it has said.

APSSB will fill vacancies in Lab Technician, Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, Radiographic Technician, OT Technician, ECG Technician, Dental Mechanic/ Dental Technician posts in Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The exam will comprise three sections: general English, general knowledge and technical paper. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to attempt the exam.

Candidates outside the state and the capital city Itanagar, have been advised to plan their movement keeping in mind the SoPs and directives related to COVID-19 issued by the government.

