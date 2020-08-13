Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board To Conduct Exam On September 27

APSSB: Admit cards for the exam will be available from August 24.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conduct written exam for selection to various technical posts on September 27. "COVID-19 norms of social distancing etc would be strictly observed. The final decision regarding holding of the examination will be taken based on COVID-19 situation prevalent at that time," the Board has notified.

The exam will be held for selection to Lab Technician, Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, Radiographic Technician, OT Technician, ECG Technician, Dental Mechanic/ Dental Technician under Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also tweeted the exam date.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board exams for TRIHMS is scheduled for 27th September. @apuwjarunachalhttps://t.co/h0CPZCX2zY — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 13, 2020

However, the Board has said that the exam date is tentative.

Admit cards for the exam will be available from August 24. "The admit card for the written examination shall be available for download from the website www.apssb.nic.in w.e.f 24-08-2020 till 04-09- 2020 (05:00 pm). The candidates are advised to login using their credentials to download the admit card," the Board has mentioned in the notification which is available on its website.

To candidates who are residing outside the state, the Board has asked to follow COVID-19 rules. "The candidates residing outside the state or Itanagar are advised to plan their movement keeping in mind the SoPs and directives related to Covid-19 issued by the Govt of India and Govt of Arunachal Pradesh from time to time," it has notified.

The recruitment was notified in October 2019. A total of 21 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. the written exam would comprise of questions from General English and General Knowledge. The exam would also have a technical paper carrying 100 marks.

