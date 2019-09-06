Assam Public Service Commission Invites Applications From Graduates

APSC Recruitment 2019 For 73 Posts. Graduates Eligible

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited application from graduates for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer & allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department. Interested candidates can submit their application offline by filling the form available at the official website of the Commission. The last date of receiving duly filled up application form in the Commission's office is fixed on September 9.

A total of 73 vacancies have been announced by the Commission.

In addition to the graduation degree candidates need to have additional educational qualification as prescribed by the Commission specific for the post. Applicants can either have a postgraduate degree or Diploma in Social Work/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology or graduation in child development/ home science/ nutrition or graduate having philosophy/ education with psychology, economics.

The Commission would select candidates on the basis of their performance in written test and interview and would then recommend the candidates for appointment. The written test would include conventional essay writing and multiple choice objective type exam with questions from general knowledge and the optional subject.

The final merit list will be decided from 337 marks.

