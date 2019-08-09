Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Main Exam Admit Card Next Week

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket Date Update

For the Panchayat Secretary main exam (group 3 services), Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the admit card on August 13. The exam will be held on August 26. Candidates should note that the exam date has been revised; the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 2. The APPSC Panchayat Secretary prelims exam was held on April 21. Through this recruitment the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) post in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service.

In the prelims exam, result of more than 2000 candidates has been rejected for not following the norms of the examination and answer sheet representation.

Out of the total candidates who took the exam in April, a total of 14175 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the main exam in August.

Candidates should download the hall ticket from the official website and carry the same to the exam hall along with ID proof.

A total of 1051 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment to the post.

