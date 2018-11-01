AP DSC Recruitment 2018: TRT And TET-cum-TRT 2018 Eligibility Requirements

AP TRT And TET 2018 Application Process Begins; Last Date November 15

AP DSC Recruitment 2018: AP TRT and TET-cum-TRT 2018 application process has begun. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website of Commissioner of Education, AP. candidates will be able to apply for vacant posts in School Education, Residential Schools, and Special Schools. A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted for selection of candidates.

Important Dates

Online application process commences: November 1, 2018

Last date to pay application fee: November 15, 2018

Online application process concludes: November 16, 2018

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to refer to official information brochure for post-wise qualification requirement. While applying for the recruitment candidates should keep the following points in mind:

The candidate must be fully qualified for the post applied for and in possession of all Certificates as on the last date prescribed in the notification for submission of applications.

The candidate must possess Intermediate Certificate issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (or) other equivalent certificates recognized by Board of Intermediate Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The candidate must possess Academic degrees of Universities recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The candidate must have completed Teacher Education Courses recognized by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The candidate should have completed Distance Mode courses (wherever applicable) offered by Universities and Deemed Universities recognized by Joint Committee comprising University Grants Commission (UGC), Distance Education Council (DEC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and with jurisdiction to operate such courses in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 44 years.

Application Process

Candidates can access the application link by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website for Commissioner of School Education: https://schooledu.ap.gov.in/DSENEW/.

Step two: Click on the tab for Recruitment of Teachers.

Step three: Click on the Payment Gateway link and make application fee payment. A journal number will be generated.

Step four: Go back to the recruitment page and click on submit application link.

After completing the application process, take a print out of the completed application form for future reference.

The AP TET and TRT examinations will begin on December 6, 2018 and will conclude on January 2, 2019. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the exams in the official notification.

