AP Grama Sachivalayam: Call Letter For Document Verification Released

AP Grama Sachivalayam result: Call letter for document verification released

For the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment, the district selection committees will verify the documents of the candidates today. Call letters for the document verification process are being released on the official website post-wise. As of now, the call letters have been released for village sericulture assistant post.

Download Call Letter

Updating candidates about the recent development in the recruitment, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development has tweeted that, "VS/WS Exams.- District wise qualified candidates list was sent to Collectors (DSC chairman). They are preparing post wise/ category/ sub-category wise list of candidates to be called for certificate verification. Soon such candidates will be informed and lists will be published."

Candidates can expect the list soon. Candidates who have qualified the exam are suggested to monitor the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam for updates in this regard.

Appointment letters will be issued on September 27.

"The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate medical classification, and if he/she is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity," reads the notice released by the AP Grama Sachivalayam.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam has selected candidates against 1.26 lakh vacancies in various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

AP Grama Sachivalayam result was released on September 19. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the result at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

