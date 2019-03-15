All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Result Declared

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has announced the XIII result. Candidates who have qualifed the exam will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. The AIBE assesses skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law.

AIBE XIII Result 2019

AIBE XIII 2019 was conducted in 40 cities all across India.

The objective of The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India.

The AIBE result was supposed to be released on February 25 at 5 pm. "Result will be declared 1st week of March after council approval," AIBE had confirmed on February 26.

AIBE XIII exam was held on December 23, 2018 after which the answer keys were released.

