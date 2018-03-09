AIBE Exam Results Declared @ Barcouncilofindia.org; Check Now All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI results have been released on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Bar Council of India conducts AIBE exam New Delhi: Bar Council of India has released the AIBE XI results on it official website. All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI results have been released on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com. Bar Council of India held

AIBE Exam Results: How to download

Follow these steps to download AIBE XI results:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Barc Council of India, barcouncilofindia.org

Step 2: Click on the link from homepage "ALL INDIA BAR EXAMINATION"

Step 3: On next page, click on "Click here" for the Result of AIBE-XI.

Step 4: On next page, enter roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Check your results



Bar Council of India



The Bar Council of India is a statutory body created by Parliament to regulate and represent the Indian bar. The council perform the regulatory function by prescribing standards of professional conduct and etiquette and by exercising disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar.



The council also sets standards for legal education and grants recognition to Universities whose degree in law will serve as qualification for enrolment as an advocate.



