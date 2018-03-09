AIBE Exam Results Declared @ Barcouncilofindia.org; Check Now

AIBE Exam Results: How to download
Follow these steps to download AIBE XI results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Barc Council of India, barcouncilofindia.org
Step 2: Click on the link from homepage "ALL INDIA BAR EXAMINATION"
Step 3: On next page, click on "Click here" for the Result of AIBE-XI.
Step 4: On next page, enter roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Click submit
Step 6: Check your results
Bar Council of India
The Bar Council of India is a statutory body created by Parliament to regulate and represent the Indian bar. The council perform the regulatory function by prescribing standards of professional conduct and etiquette and by exercising disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar.
