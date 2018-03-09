AIBE Exam Results Declared @ Barcouncilofindia.org; Check Now

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI results have been released on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

Jobs | | Updated: March 09, 2018 18:34 IST
The Bar Council of India conducts AIBE exam

New Delhi:  Bar Council of India has released the AIBE XI results on it official website. All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XI results have been released on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com. Bar Council of India held AIBE XI exam on December 3, 2017. The Bar Council of India was established by Parliament under the Advocates Act, 1961 and one of its statutory functions is to promote legal education and to lay down standards of legal education.
 

AIBE Exam Results: How to download


Follow these steps to download AIBE XI results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Barc Council of India, barcouncilofindia.org
Step 2: Click on the link from homepage "ALL INDIA BAR EXAMINATION"
Step 3: On next page, click on "Click here" for the Result of AIBE-XI.
Step 4: On next page, enter roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Click submit
Step 6: Check your results

Bar Council of India

The Bar Council of India is a statutory body created by Parliament to regulate and represent the Indian bar. The council perform the regulatory function by prescribing standards of professional conduct and etiquette and by exercising disciplinary jurisdiction over the bar.

The council also sets standards for legal education and grants recognition to Universities whose degree in law will serve as qualification for enrolment as an advocate.

