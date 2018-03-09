JEE Main 2018 Admit Cards: Important Points For Students

Immediately after downloading the JEE main 2018 admit card, students should check for important information like name, paper, test centre, gender, etc. 'In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately for necessary action.'
Admit card is important for the exam along with identity proof, copy of PwD certificate (for candidates belonging to the category). 'A candidate who does not possess the Admit Card issued by the Board shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.'
For B.Arch/ B. Planning course, the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only. The exam will comprise of objective type questions with equal weightage to each of the subjects.
For exam centres in cities in Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli the question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati.
'Use of electronic devices like mobile phone, calculator etc. is not permitted in JEE (Main) - 2018. Materials like log table, book, notebook, etc. should NOT be brought into the examination hall.'
Comments
Click here for more Education News