JEE Main 2018 Admit Cards: Important Points For Students

Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018 Admit Card: Know How To Download New Delhi: JEE Main 2018 admit cards are expected soon. As per the official information bulletin of the exam, the admit cards are expected in the second week of March. JEE Main 2018 will be held on 8 April (pen, paper based) and 15-16 April (computer based). The exam will be held at more than 1700 centres nationwide. Admit cards will be available on the official website jeemain.nic.in. 'A help desk will also be functional on all working days from 9.00 AM to 5.30 PM for general facilitation,' reads the official update.



Immediately after downloading the JEE main 2018 admit card, students should check for important information like name, paper, test centre, gender, etc. 'In case of any discrepancy, communicate to JEE (Main) Secretariat/ CBSE immediately for necessary action.'



Admit card is important for the exam along with identity proof, copy of PwD certificate (for candidates belonging to the category). 'A candidate who does not possess the Admit Card issued by the Board shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.'



For B.Arch/ B. Planning course, the exam will be held in pen and paper mode only. The exam will comprise of objective type questions with equal weightage to each of the subjects.



For exam centres in cities in Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli the question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati.



'Use of electronic devices like mobile phone, calculator etc. is not permitted in JEE (Main) - 2018. Materials like log table, book, notebook, etc. should NOT be brought into the examination hall.'



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts JEE Main, an all-India level engineering entrance for admission into IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), deemed universities and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTI). JEE Main 2017 was held at 1781 exam centres across the country.



