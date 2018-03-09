CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: 'Balanced, But Some Questions Were Tricky', Says Expert

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted class 12 Business Studies paper today.

Education | | Updated: March 09, 2018 17:18 IST
New Delhi:  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted class 12 Business Studies paper today. According to an expert, the Business Studies paper of commerce stream students were balanced in overall nature but the paper had some tricky questions. The board had started the annual examination for Class 10 and 12 from March 5 and it will be concluded on March 13, 2018.

According to Sarika Mathur, PGT, Commerce, Army Public School, Delhi  Cantt., overall business studies paper was balanced but some questions were tricky specially case study questions  which requires in-depth knowledge  and thinking skills.

She also said the question paper pattern was similar to last year's question paper and added that nothing was out of syllabus which was in fact a great relief for students.


"Approximately  40% of the questions were direct, easy and were from NCERT textbook," she said.

She observed that students who were thorough with the NCERT textbook are expected  to  score good marks.

Next, CBSE will conduct Accountancy for commerce stream students on March 15. Financial Accounting and Marketing papers will be held on March 22.

