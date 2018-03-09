CBSE Class 12 Business Studies: 'Balanced, But Some Questions Were Tricky', Says Expert

According to Sarika Mathur, PGT, Commerce, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt., overall business studies paper was balanced but some questions were tricky specially case study questions which requires in-depth knowledge and thinking skills.
She also said the question paper pattern was similar to last year's question paper and added that nothing was out of syllabus which was in fact a great relief for students.
"Approximately 40% of the questions were direct, easy and were from NCERT textbook," she said.
She observed that students who were thorough with the NCERT textbook are expected to score good marks.
Next, CBSE will conduct Accountancy for commerce stream students on March 15. Financial Accounting and Marketing papers will be held on March 22.
