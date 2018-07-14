AAI Recruitment 2018: Fire Service, Electronics Assistant Application Ends Soon, Apply Now For 186 Posts

AAI Recruitment 2018: 186 Assistant Jobs Applicaation Ends Soon, Apply Now

AAI Recruitment 2018: Airports Authority of India (AAI) in June had invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 186 Junior Assistant (Fire Service) and Senior Assistant (Electronics) posts. The online application process for this recruitment is scheduled to be concluded on July 15. The online remittance of application fee will also be concluded on July 15. Out of the total of 186 posts announced as part of AAI recruitment 2018, 147 are for Junior Assistant post for which Diploma candidates are eligible. For the Junior Assistant post candidates also need to have valid heavy vehicle driving license.

AAI Recruitment 2018: How to apply for assistant and senior assistant posts

Follow these steps to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018:

STEP-I : Register yourself online at https://www.aai.aero/en/Careers/recruitment

STEP-II: Submit the application and upload the required documents

STEP -III: Complete the payment of application fee through payment gateway

Applicants must deposit Rs. 1000 as fees.

For the AAI Senior Assistant post, candidates with Diploma in Electronics / Tele Communication / Radio Engineering having two years of work experience are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. 'The date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation /Secondary Examinations certificates will only be accepted. No subsequent requests for change in date of birth will be entertained,' reads the official notification.

AAI Recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Commencement of On-Line Registration of Application: Saturday, 16th June 2018

Closure of On-Line Registration of Application: Sunday, 15th July 2018

Online Remittance of Application Fee: Saturday, 16th June 2018 to Sunday, 15th July2018

AAI will conduct written test as a part of the selection process.' The E-Admit Card/Call Letter indicating particulars of the Candidate i.e., Name, Date of Birth, Category/Community, Sub-Category, Uploaded Signature, Photograph, Venue of Test & Address, Test Date & Time, Duration, Scheme, instruction to candidate, etc shall be intimated to registered E-Mail ID and Mobile No of candidate for downloading,' clarifies the recruiting body about the release of admit card.

Click here for more Jobs News

