Airports Authority Of India Invites Applications For 197 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced 197 vacancies for Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade apprentice posts as per the recruitment notification issued on November 28. Eligible candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal at nats.education.gov.in by December 25. The selection process includes document verification, interviews, and a medical examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not exceed 26 years.

A four-year degree or three-year diploma in Engineering from an AICTE or Government of India-recognised institution.

ITI/NCVT certification from AICTE or Government-approved institutions.

AAI Apprentice Application 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the Airports Authority of India's career page at apprenticeshipindia.org and locate "RHQ NR, New Delhi."

Click on the "apply" button.

Submit the required information.

Preserve a printout for your records.

Application Fee

AAI Apprentice Application 2024

Applicants do not need to pay any fee to submit the application form. For detailed information about the recruitment process, candidates can refer to the official website.

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Stipend Details

Candidates selected for the apprenticeship program under the AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2024 will receive a monthly stipend during the one-year training period.

The stipend structure for different posts is as follows: