7 Etiquette For Appearing In An Online Job Interview

With the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across the world, recruiters are switching more and more to online methods for screening and interviewing prospective employees. Online interviews, while quite akin to a face-to-face interview, require another set of etiquette. An individual appearing for a job interview online needs to keep certain important point in mind to make the correct impression on the prospective employer.

Here are 7 tips that you should keep in mind when appearing for online interviews.

Interview details in advance: Ask in advance about interview-details like the format of the interview, what video-calling service will be used? Will it be a panel interview? Questions like these should be clarified. Interviewer may or may not choose to divulge all the details, so contact them if any clarification is needed.

Use a Laptop or Desktop: When appearing for an online interviewer, it is prudent to do so on a laptop or a computer system and not on a phone. Phone connections are likely to drop easily.

Familiarize yourself with the technology: Even for people who use technology regularly, appearing for an online interview can be daunting, specially if the interviewer is using an interface that you have not used before. You can watch video tutorials to understand how any meeting software works.

Background and lighting: Choose a neutral background where you will sit for the interview. Make sure it's uncluttered and neat. Also check the lighting of the area and see how your face looks at the time of the day when you have to appear for your interview. Arrange lighting accordingly to keep a clear view of your face on camera.

Dress up: Dress appropriately as you would for a face-to-face interview. Your appearance should be neat and should not appear shabby. If required, apply some make up to look presentable, however do not overdo it.

Mock Interview: Practice appearing for the online interview. You can ask a friend to help you set up a mock online interview and practice.

Prepare Answers: Go through some common questions asked in interviews and related to the job you are interviewing for. Write answers beforehand, make notes and points. Choose the best answers among the ones you have prepared.

