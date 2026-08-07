SUV Breaches Police Check Post In J&K's Ramban, Security Alert Sounded

A major security alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Friday after a suspicious SUV breached a police checkpoint and fled toward Nashri area.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3:30 am when a Scorpio was signalled to stop at a security check post in Chanderkote area while it was travelling from Srinagar toward Jammu.

The driver allegedly ignored repeated directions and sped away.

Police personnel fired three warning shots in an attempt to halt the vehicle, but it continued toward the Nashri area.

This triggered a massive search operation involving the district Police, CRPF, and Army.

SSP Ramban Arun Gupta, who reached the spot to supervise the operation, said the suspicious vehicle was later intercepted and seized near Dalwas area.

Officials said the occupants of the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the occupants and the motive behind the breach.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab them, officials said.