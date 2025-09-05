"400 kg RDX, Can Kill 1 Crore": Mumbai On Alert After Bombs In Cars Message

Mumbai is on high alert after the police received a WhatsApp message threatening dozens of blasts as the Ganesh festival is set to culminate tomorrow. The threat message claimed that 'human bombs' had been planted in 34 vehicles, and it would shake the entire city.

The threat message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of the traffic police's control room yesterday as the cops covered the city in a security net for Anant Chaturthi, which would mark the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival with the immersion ritual.

The sender identified himself as "Lashkar-e-Jihadi" and said that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. About 400 kg of RDX will be used for the blast, which can "kill 1 crore people", the threat said.

Mumbai Police has become alert following the threat, and security deployment has been increased across the city. An official said the threat is being investigated from all angles and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been informed.

"Our security forces can handle any threat. We are taking all preventive actions and security measures. We are checking all the places, from parking to the basement, nothing is being left untouched," a senior officer said at a press conference.

The police have also urged residents not to believe in rumours.

The 10-day Ganesh festival is the most significant festival celebrated in Mumbai. The police had already been making security arrangements for lakhs of devotees who would come out on the streets tomorrow for the immersion ritual.