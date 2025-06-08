Google's Urgent Alert: Dump Passwords Now Or Risk Getting Hacked

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Google is urging users to upgrade Gmail security, moving away from passwords and 2FA methods. Google advocates for passkeys and social sign-ins to enhance security and reduce phishing risks. Passkeys utilise biometric authentication, making them more secure than traditional passwords.

Google is urging users to upgrade their Gmail account's security by moving on from older sign-in methods like passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA). The tech giant is pushing for users to upgrade accounts to passkeys as well social sign-ins, which use authenticated platforms like "Sign in with Google", according to a report in Forbes.

As per Google, 61 per cent of email users have been targeted by attacks, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) being attributed to the new wave of cyber crimes. The company warns that "Passwords are painful to maintain", meaning they are more prone to phishing and often leaked through data breaches.

"It's important to use tools that automatically secure your account and protect you from scams," the California-based company said.

Passkeys is a login system that replaces passwords with biometric authentication via a trusted device like a smartphone. Google views passkeys as "phishing resistant", which can help users log in simply with the method they use to unlock their devices, which can include fingerprint recognition, facial scan, or the pattern lock.

While the danger remains, the situation is a little better with younger users. The Gen Z users are preferring passkeys and social sign-ins while the older generations are still persisting with the previous ways.

Instagram boss attacked

Google's warning comes in the backdrop of Instagram boss, Adam Mosseri, stating he was very close to being a victim of a phishing scheme that involved the use of some real-looking "secure Google domains".

"Experienced a sophisticated phishing attack yesterday. Someone with perfect English called from 818-538-7922. They said my Google account was compromised and they sent me an email to confirm my identity," wrote Mr Mosseri on Threads.

"On the phone, they asked me to change my password using my Gmail app and to *not* say my new password out loud," he added.

The Instagram head said he might have succumbed to the attack if he had not heard it about from a friend who "experienced a similar attack" last year.