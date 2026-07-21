Pak Man Caught Near International Border In Jammu

A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Pargwal area of Jammu's Akhnoor sector after he allegedly attempted to cross the International Border late Monday night, officials said.

According to officials, a sentry at a Border Outpost (BOP) spotted the intruder approaching the border fence and challenged him. When he ignored the warning and continued moving forward, BSF troops swiftly apprehended him.

They said the intruder was later brought to the BOP for detailed questioning.

During interrogation, the individual identified himself as Mohammad Rafiq (53) alias Kala, a resident of Pindi village in Pakistan, they said.

Officials added he claimed he had come from Looni village on the Pakistani side and was heading to Jung village to meet his sister, who is married and lives there. However, he lost way and inadvertently entered the Indian territory.

They said they recovered a Pakistani national identity card, spectacles, cigarette packets, lighter, tobacco, cake, mango biscuits, chocolates, nail cutter and wallet.

The apprehended individual remains in BSF custody and is being questioned further.

Pattern of 'Innocent' Crossings Raises Alarm

Security agencies say the frequency of such border intrusions has increased in recent months. Each time, the arrested person claims to have crossed over inadvertently.

However, officials suspect this may be part of a larger design. They believe these individuals may not be ordinary civilians, but could be part of a network operated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The purpose, they allege, is to reconnoiter vulnerable patches along the border to identify gaps that could later be used to push in terrorists.

A detailed probe is underway to ascertain whether this was a case of accidental crossing or a deliberate attempt with ulterior motives