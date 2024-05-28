J&K Admin Announces 46-Day Summer Vacation For Jammu Schools Amid Heatwave

In the past, summer holidays in Jammu started from June 8.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a 46-day summer vacation from June 1 for government and recognised private schools in the Jammu division's summer zone.

The decision was made in response to the extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in the region, with temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius in several places.

According to an order issued by the School Education department director, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 1 to July 16.

"It is hereby ordered that all the government and recognised private schools falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from June 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024," the order stated.

It further mandates that all teachers must be available for online guidance of students during the vacation period.

"Any default on the part of the head of the school or teaching staff in adhering to the above schedule shall attract action under rules," the order added.

In the past, summer holidays in Jammu started from June 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)