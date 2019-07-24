3 Cops Arrested For Allegedly Carrying 75 Gram Heroin In Jammu

An official said further investigation in the case is in progress. (Representational)

Three special police officers were arrested from the outskirts in Jammu for allegedly possessing 75 grams of heroin following which one of them was disengaged from service while necessary action was recommended for the remaining two from Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Sunny Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad and Javed Mir, both from Kashmir, were arrested at the Brigade road near Miran Sahib on Monday evening when the three were travelling in a private car, an officer said.

Twenty-two gram of heroin was recovered from Sunny Kumar, 26 gram from Ahmad and 27 gram from Mir. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.

A police spokesman said Sunny Kumar, who was engaged with district Police Jammu, has been disengaged from service with effect from July 20 -- the date from which he was absent from duty.

"The other two SPOs are engaged in Handwara (police) district of Kashmir and their involvement in the FIR has been conveyed to the concerned for necessary action against them," he said.

He said further investigation in the case is in progress.

Meanwhile, two alleged drug peddlers identified as Anil Verma and Sahil Sharma were arrested after 150 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their private car during vehicle checking at Tapyal in Ghagwal area of Samba district Tuesday, the spokesman said.

He said both the peddlers, hailing from Vijaypur area, were charged under NDPS act and are being questioned.

