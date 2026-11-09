15 Shops Damaged In Massive Fire At Jammu Warehouse Complex

More than 15 shops were completely damaged in a massive fire that broke out in a warehouse complex near Bikram Chowk in Jammu on Sunday evening.

The incident comes days after another devastating fire in Jammu's Shiv Market, where around 40 shops were reduced to ashes.

Initial reports indicate that the blaze erupted at an edible oil shop and quickly spread, causing extensive damage to at least 15 shops.

Many people suspect that a firecracker may have triggered the blaze, though the exact cause will be known only after an investigation.

Multiple fire tenders and emergency teams rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the flames for hours to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby commercial establishments.

The biggest challenge for firefighters was preventing the blaze from spreading further.

BJP legislator Yudhvir Sethi told NDTV that, according to eyewitnesses, a firecracker fell on one of the shops and the fire spread across the market within minutes.

A devastated shopkeeper, watching the remains of his shop, said: "Goods worth crores of rupees have been destroyed in the fire. In just a few minutes, my life's hard work turned to ashes. I don't know how I will start again."

Cooling operations were underway when reports last came in. No loss of life has been reported so far.