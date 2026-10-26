40 Shops Destroyed In Massive Fire At Jammu Market

A major fire ripped through Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station, destroying around 35 to 40 shops and leaving dozens of traders staring at huge losses.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 pm on Sunday and took nearly eight hours for firefighters to bring under control. Officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The narrow approach road to the market also posed a challenge for firefighters, forcing emergency teams to access the affected area from the rear side to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further, PTI citing officials reported.

The market, home to dry fruit shops, blanket stores, dhabas and eateries, was engulfed by flames within minutes. Traders watched helplessly as their establishments and goods were reduced to rubble.

"We have lost everything," said Girdhari, one of the affected shopkeepers.

Despite the scale of the destruction, no casaulities were reported in the incident, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal, along with senior officials and local MLA Vikram Randhawa, visited the site on Monday to assess the damage.

The administration has assured an early assessment of losses by revenue officials and said financial assistance would be provided under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and other government schemes.