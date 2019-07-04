Sachin Pilot Meets 7-Year-Old Rape Survivor In Jaipur

Protests broke out outside the police station in Jaipur over the rape case

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot today met a seven-year-old girl who was kidnapped while she was playing outside her home and raped on Monday in Jaipur. Mr Pilot said the accused will be arrested soon.

The girl, who was playing outside her house in Shastri Nagar neighbourhood, was kidnapped by a man on a motorcycle who said he needed to give her father some money. The seven-year-old was found two hours later near the Amanishah canal that runs through the city, about 15 kilometres away. The girl is now being treated at a hospital in Jaipur and her condition is stable.

People in the area stormed the local police station demanding action. Some went on a rampage smashing vehicles and car windows. The police had to deploy extra forces and 16 people have been taken into custody for the violence.

"The man beat her with a belt, there are also stitches on her forehead. He left her where we found her - about ten to fifteen kilometres from home," said a family member.

Mobile internet has been snapped at areas under 13 police stations in Jaipur. The police have formed 14 teams to search for the man who is believed to be behind two similar crimes in the area. They have prepared of sketch of the accused.

"People spreading rumours on social media will be dealt with very strictly. The child is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable. We have formed 14 police teams to catch the culprit," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

People in the area say the reason for the anger is that just 10 days ago a similar incident took place when a four-year-old girl was picked up from outside her house in a similar manner and was raped.

