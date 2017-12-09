Rajasthan Gives Rs 5 Lakh To Family Of Bengal Man Killed In Rajsamand

The Rajasthan government today provided Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of the Muslim labourer from West Bengal who was hacked and burnt to death by a man, who could be seen in a video of the crime ranting against "love jihad".Rajsamand SDM Rajendra Prasad Agarwal provided a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of Mohammad Afrazul, 48, who was killed on Wednesday allegedly by Shambhu Lal Raigir in the district.Yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and assured a government job for one of his family members.Earlier today, Rajasthan DGP O P Galhotra visited Rajsamand and met the victim's family. He also discussed the case elaborately with senior police officials.Mr Galhotra later told reporters that Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was serious about the case and monitoring the progress of investigation in the matter."It is a heinous crime and investigation is being done thoroughly. Scientific and forensic evidences were collected and strict action will be taken," Mr Galhotra said.He said the police department was making efforts to present the case chargesheet in the court within a month.Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria has ordered a probe by an Special Investigation Team in the matter.Human rights groups have demanded the resignation of Ms Raje and Mr Kataria, accusing them of protecting those behind targeted attacks on Muslims.