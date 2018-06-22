Police Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide In Jaipur Vishnu Chaudhary was posted in the vigilance unit of the Jaipur municipal corporation, the police said on Thursday.

A 28-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his official residence in Jaipur.



The deceased identified as Vishnu Chaudhary was posted in the vigilance unit of the Jaipur municipal corporation, the police said on Thursday.



The incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when another constable reached his quarter and saw him hanging from the fan, the Station House Officer of Jalupura police station, Likhma Ram, said.



Vishnu Chaudhary was alone in the quarter when he took the extreme step, the police said, adding no suicide note was recovered from there.



The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and the matter was under investigation, the police said.



