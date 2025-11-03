10 Killed After Speeding Dumper Truck Rams Several Vehicles In Jaipur

At least ten people were killed and several injured on Monday when a speeding dumper truck rammed several vehicles in Jaipur.

The incident took place around 1 pm in Jaipur's busy Loha Mandi area. The dumper truck reportedly sped out of control and crashed into several vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

The truck overturned after hitting a divider, crushing several vehicles beneath it.

Some of the injured were taken to the local Kanwatia Hospital for treatment. People with serious injuries are being taken to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

According to witnesses, bystanders caught the driver after the truck overturned. A police team rescued the driver from the crowd and took him to a police station.

Following the collision, the area was left with damaged vehicles and bodies lying around the wreckage. Police cordoned off the area, and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.

The accident comes hours after at least 15 people were killed and three injured after a tempo traveller bus rammed a parked trailer nearly 400 km from Jaipur, near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway.

Police said the victims were residents of the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.