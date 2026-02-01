Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

28-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Train While Crossing Track In Jaipur: Cops

The incident took place near the Arjun Nagar underpass in Mahesh Nagar police staton area.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
28-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Train While Crossing Track In Jaipur: Cops
The woman was living in Mahesh Nagar for preparations for competitive exams (Representational)
Jaipur:

A 28-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by a train while crossing a railway track here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near the Arjun Nagar underpass in Mahesh Nagar police staton area.

The woman, identified as Seema Mahawar, was living in Mahesh Nagar for preparations for competitive exams, they said.

While returning home on Sunday afternoon, she attempted to take a shortcut by crossing the track, but failed to see the fast approaching train, and was run over, police said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jaipur, Jaipur News, Jaipur News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com