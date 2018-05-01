Kota Schoolgirl Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped By Facebook Friend For Four Days Two men arrested in the incident were on Monday produced before the fast track court which ordered that they be sent to judicial custody till May 15.

Share EMAIL PRINT The police believe some other people are involved in the crime (Representational) Kota: A Kota schoolgirl was kidnapped, locked in a room and raped for four days by a man who had befriended her on Facebook and his accomplice, the police said.



The two men were arrested and produced before a fast track court on Monday which sent them to judicial custody till May 15.



The police said the 16-year-old victim was a Class 11 student in a private school.



The accused were identified as Pankaj Dhobi (22) and Dinesh Lodha (25), residents of the Rangbadi area under the city's Mahavirnagar police station.



The S.I. at R.K. Puram police station, Pratap Rao, said the key accused, Pankaj, a BA first year student, had befriended the girl on Facebook earlier this month and used to talk to her on the phone.



She was going to school on April 24 when he met her on the way and offered to take her on a scooter ride.



The police said after a spin around the city, he took her to a room that had been arranged for by his friend, Dinesh.



Pankaj kept the girl confined to the room where she was raped for four days, the police said.



The police official added that she managed to escape on Saturday night. When she reached home, she told her parents about the incident.



The parents lodged a complaint with the R.K. Puram police station yesterday, the S.I. said.



The minor was medically examined and then produced before the Child Welfare Committee which ordered that she be sent to a shelter home till her statement before the magistrate was recorded, the S.I. added.



The statement would be recorded today, he said.



The two men were on Monday produced before the fast track court which ordered that they be sent to judicial custody till May 15, he added.



The police believe some other people are involved in the crime and their names are likely to be revealed by the victim in her statement.



A Kota schoolgirl was kidnapped, locked in a room and raped for four days by a man who had befriended her on Facebook and his accomplice, the police said.The two men were arrested and produced before a fast track court on Monday which sent them to judicial custody till May 15.The police said the 16-year-old victim was a Class 11 student in a private school.The accused were identified as Pankaj Dhobi (22) and Dinesh Lodha (25), residents of the Rangbadi area under the city's Mahavirnagar police station.The S.I. at R.K. Puram police station, Pratap Rao, said the key accused, Pankaj, a BA first year student, had befriended the girl on Facebook earlier this month and used to talk to her on the phone.She was going to school on April 24 when he met her on the way and offered to take her on a scooter ride.The police said after a spin around the city, he took her to a room that had been arranged for by his friend, Dinesh.Pankaj kept the girl confined to the room where she was raped for four days, the police said.The police official added that she managed to escape on Saturday night. When she reached home, she told her parents about the incident.The parents lodged a complaint with the R.K. Puram police station yesterday, the S.I. said.The minor was medically examined and then produced before the Child Welfare Committee which ordered that she be sent to a shelter home till her statement before the magistrate was recorded, the S.I. added.The statement would be recorded today, he said. The two men were on Monday produced before the fast track court which ordered that they be sent to judicial custody till May 15, he added.The police believe some other people are involved in the crime and their names are likely to be revealed by the victim in her statement. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter