Jaipur Woman Murdered By Father In Suspected Dishonour Killing

The incident occurred in 27A village in Anoopgarh town when accused Balveer Singh attacked his daughter with an axe while she was sleeping in her room

Jaipur | | Updated: June 24, 2018 13:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jaipur Woman Murdered By Father In Suspected Dishonour Killing

Police disposed the matter as their family members agreed to fix their marriage (Representational)

Jaipur:  In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a 20-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her father for eloping with a boy younger to her in Anoopgarh town of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The incident occurred in 27A village in Anoopgarh town on Saturday when accused Balveer Singh, 45, attacked his daughter with an axe while she was sleeping in her room, SHO Anoopgarh Naresh Kumar said.

The girl was in a relationship with a boy younger to her belonging to the same community and the duo ran away to avoid their parents' outburst, Mr Kumar said.

Comments
Acting on a complaint lodged by the woman's parents, the police found the duo and disposed the matter as their family members agreed to fix their marriage, Mr Kumar said.

However, the woman's father was not happy with the decision and decided to kill her, Mr Kumar said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

dishonour killingRajasthanJaipur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................