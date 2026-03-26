Road Rage In Jaipur: Woman Caught On Camera Vandalising Motorcycle

A viral video from Jaipur has sparked widespread attention after it showed a young woman allegedly damaging a motorcycle following a minor road incident.

The footage, reportedly from the busy 22 Godam Pulia area, shows a confrontation between a scooter rider and a man on a Royal Enfield Bullet. According to local accounts, the two vehicles slightly collided while passing each other, triggering a heated reaction.

In the video, the woman appears visibly angry and is seen picking up stones and repeatedly striking the motorcycle, causing significant damage. Bystanders, including uniformed personnel believed to be police officers, are seen nearby but do not intervene during the incident.

Watch the video here:

Jaipur Woman Badly Damages Man's Bullet After It Grazes Her Scooterhttps://t.co/VNGAn5Q54t pic.twitter.com/Gt52R463vS — NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2026

The matter was later taken to the Sodala Police Station, where both parties were counselled. Officials confirmed that the situation was resolved amicably, and no formal case or legal action was registered against the woman.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police HelpDesk responded publicly to the viral clip on social media, urging Jaipur Police to review the case and provide an update on the current status.

Photo Credit: @RajPoliceHelp

The incident has raised questions about public behaviour, accountability, and police response in such situations, with many users calling for stricter action to deter similar conduct.

