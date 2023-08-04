45-Year-Old Jaipur Labourer Hit With Stone While Sleeping, Dies: Cops

The body of Hariprasad was found on the roof of a house. (Representational)

A 45-year-old labourer was killed while he was asleep at his rented house here, police said today.

The incident took place in the Kho Nagoriyan area in Jaipur yesterday night, they added.

On Friday morning, the body of Hariprasad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found on the roof of a house where he lived on rent with other labourers, the police said.

Hariprasad's head was hit with a stone while he was sleeping, the police said, adding that he died due to excessive bleeding.

Two labourers residing with the victim who went missing following the incident are being searched, they added.

