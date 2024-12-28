Advertisement
Actor's Car Runs Over Labourers Working On Metro Project In Mumbai, 1 Dies

Police said the car was being driven at high speed and the driver of the actor, Urmila Kothare, was at the wheel.

Read Time: 2 mins
Actor's Car Runs Over Labourers Working On Metro Project In Mumbai, 1 Dies
The other labourer, the driver and the Marathi actor have all suffered injuries.
Mumbai:

A labourer was killed and another severely injured when a car owned by a popular Marathi actor ran over them in Mumbai's Kandivli. The car's driver and the actor, who was returning from a shoot, also suffered injuries. 

Police said actor Urmila Kothare was returning home after wrapping up a shoot on Friday night when her driver lost control of the car and hit two labourers working on a Metro project near Poisar Metro station. A statement by the police said the car ran the two labourers over and one of them died on the spot while the other has been hospitalised. The driver was also severely injured while Ms Kanetkar suffered minor injuries. 

Sources said the car, a Hyundai Verna, was being driven at high speed and the actor's life was saved because the airbag opened at the right time. 

A case has been filed against the driver under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence, among others. 
 

