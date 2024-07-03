One Dead, Another Rescued In Accident At Construction Site In Mangaluru

Tragedy struck at a construction site in Balmatta area here on Wednesday as one worker died and another was critically injured when they were trapped in a pit after loose soil fell on them, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm as two workers, Chandan (30) and Raj Kumar (18), both from Bihar, were involved in building foundation work, they said.

The workers were part of a team engaged in constructing a superstructure in the city's uptown area. The disaster unfolded when a section of loose soil gave way, trapping the men beneath a 20-foot-deep pit at the construction site, officials said.

According to officials, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire department were swiftly mobilised. Raj Kumar was rescued alive and rushed to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. Unfortunately, Chandan was found dead after several hours of rescue operations.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal arrived at the place to oversee the rescue efforts.

Leading civil engineers in Mangaluru city said the entire coastal region with the exception of a few interior belts is formed with loose and porous laterite earth and deep excavation will make the soil susceptible for caving in even as questions were raised over the safety measures at construction sites.

