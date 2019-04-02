35 People Including Bride Fall Ill After Eating Food At Wedding In Jaipur

The people were rushed to a government hospital. (Representational)

Thirty-five people, including the bride, were taken ill after eating food served at a marriage ceremony, a health official said on Tuesday.

Wedding guests complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions soon after returning to Dausa from the wedding in Jaipur on Monday night.

They were rushed to a government hospital. Six of them are still undergoing treatment, Dausa Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr OP Bairwa said.

Health officials said guests had consumed non-vegetarian food and sweets during the feast, which apparently had turned stale due to hot weather conditions.

The samples of the food items have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

